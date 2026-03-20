Court news

ALLEN COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT

Judge Chuck Apt

Criminal cases filed:

Bobbie J. House, Cherryvale, theft, criminal use of a financial card

Oliver D. Wolfe, Chanute, domestic battery

Caleb D. Wolfe, Chanute, domestic battery

Amber R. Pulliam, Moran, domestic battery

Edward M. Sargent Jr., Moran, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended (third or subsequent offense)

Christine M. Beagle, LaHarpe, aggravated battery, domestic battery

Helen I. Gray, Iola, domestic battery-two counts (third or subsequent offense)

Thomas A. Zibung, Moran, violation of Kansas Offender Registration Act, no proof of motor liability insurance, improper registration (two counts), no seat belt

Veronica M. Hinkle, Iola, aggravated assault, domestic battery, driving while intoxicated, criminal damage to property

Joyce L. Myers, LaHarpe, felony theft

Mariah G.E. Vannice, Iola, domestic battery

Jaden Majors, Iola, domestic battery

Jacob N. Wise, Iola, domestic battery

Byron P. West, Burlington, criminal carrying of a weapon

Georges S. Zarife, Iola, domestic battery