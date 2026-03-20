Court news

ALLEN COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT
Judge Chuck Apt
Criminal cases filed:
Bobbie J. House, Cherryvale, theft, criminal use of a financial card
Oliver D. Wolfe, Chanute, domestic battery
Caleb D. Wolfe, Chanute, domestic battery
Amber R. Pulliam, Moran, domestic battery
Edward M. Sargent Jr., Moran, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended (third or subsequent offense)
Christine M. Beagle, LaHarpe, aggravated battery, domestic battery
Helen I. Gray, Iola, domestic battery-two counts (third or subsequent offense)
Thomas A. Zibung, Moran, violation of Kansas Offender Registration Act, no proof of motor liability insurance, improper registration (two counts), no seat belt
Veronica M. Hinkle, Iola, aggravated assault, domestic battery, driving while intoxicated, criminal damage to property
Joyce L. Myers, LaHarpe, felony theft
Mariah G.E. Vannice, Iola, domestic battery
Jaden Majors, Iola, domestic battery
Jacob N. Wise, Iola, domestic battery
Byron P. West, Burlington, criminal carrying of a weapon
Georges S. Zarife, Iola, domestic battery