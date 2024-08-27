Police news

Incidents

On Aug. 12, PrairieLand Partners reported someone entered their property at 2701 N. State St. and damaged several pieces of equipment. A lawnmower and garden tractor were stolen.

On Aug. 15, a Huffy mountain bike was found around North Chestnut and West Buchanan streets, and turned into the Iola Police Department.

On Aug. 17, Iola police responded to a report of a person who injured himself with a knife. The subject was taken to the hospital.

Arrests and

citations

On Aug. 12, Iola Police executed a search warrant and arrested Adrian Michael Westeron on suspicion of possession of opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant.

Katrina Kelly of Iola was arrested on suspicion of distribution of opiates, possession of opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

On Aug. 13, Derek Wilkerson of Iola was arrested on a warrant and suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 13, Heidi Love of Wichita was cited for no registration.

On Aug. 13, Robert Crunkleton was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

On Aug. 14, Erica Ewing of Iola was cited for driving against restrictions.

On Aug. 15, Ethan Malloy was arrested on suspicion of criminal restraint.

On Aug. 16, Hunter Morrison was arrested in the 400 block of West Street on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

On Aug. 18, Juan Dimas was cited for driving without a valid license.