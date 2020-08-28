Menu Search Log in

Police report – August 29, 2020

August 28, 2020 - 10:22 AM

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Gene Franks, 33, Iola, for suspicion of criminal damage to property shortly after midnight Thursday morning in the 800 block of East Madison Avenue.

David Petty, 20, was arrested by officers in the 1700 block of East Street Monday for a pair of warrants stemming from drug and drug paraphernalia possession charges.

