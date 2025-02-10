Police news

Arrests reported

Eric Bain was arrested by Iola police officers Sunday evening in the 400 block of Kansas Drive for suspected possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and failing to maintain vehicle liability insurance.

Officers arrested Elija Yelton Saturday morning at Highland Cemetery for a warrant out of Woodson County.

Officers arrested Makaylie Baker for suspicion of interfering with law enforcement at the intersection of South State and Broadway streets Thursday afternoon.

Trespassing alleged

Iola police officers said Austin Bradley was accused of trespassing Wednesday afternoon at Casey’s General Store in the 700 block of East Madison Avenue.

Officers said Bradley was accused of making threats toward another individual in the store.

Citations issued

Iola police officers cited Kayla Perry and Shelby Young in the 300 block of South Fourth Street Feb. 4 for fighting.

Vehicle burglarized

Brett Genoble told Iola police officers Sunday that several items had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the 200 block of North First Street in Iola.

Hit and run reported

Iola police officers were told Feb. 4 that an unknown motorist struck a car owned by Frederick B. Broadus while it was parked at America’s Best Value Inn, 1315 N. State St.

The other driver left without reporting the accident.

Passenger injured

Derek S. Johns was southbound on Chestnut Street Feb. 4 when officers said he failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection of Jackson Avenue.

Johns was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Idris E. Dougherty. A passenger in the Johns vehicle, Shawn E. Johns, was treated for injuries in the accident, Iola police officers said.

Vehicles collide

A truck driven by Ethan Fulton struck a car driven by Pereira Sigura at the intersection of Miller Road and North State Street Feb. 1.

Debris from Fulton’s truck also damaged two vehicles in the Twin Motors Ford parking lot.

Suspicious person reported

Tim Thyer told Iola police officers Thursday he had video footage of a suspicious person approaching his residence on North Second Street.

Tires vandalized

Brett Genoble told officers Feb. 4 that tires on his vehicle were punctured while it was parked in the 200 block of North First Street.

Animal cruelty alleged

Austin Myrick and Khloeigh Shafer were issued citations, officers said, for cruelty to animals Feb. 2 in the 900 block of East Street.