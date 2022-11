Arrests reported

A traffic accident suspected related to drunken driving Nov. 4 resulted in the arrests of four suspects, Michelle Compton, Iola, Tyler Lowe and Brayden Smith, both of Bolivar, Mo., and Peyton Barker of Humansville, Mo., for drug-related charges, Iola police officers reported.

Officers arrested Jacquelyn Mason, 31, Iola, for suspicion of driving while suspended Nov. 4 in the 200 block of South Second Street.