Police reports

Warrants uncover drugs, weapon

Iola police officers, working in conjunction with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, simultaneously executed search warrants at 707 N. Cottonwood St. and 624 N. Cottonwood St. in Iola.

Officers found what was described as illegal narcotics as well as cash, a firearm and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Officers also found items reported stolen from a storage unit burglary from February 2024.

Tangie Ferguson, Joseph Calloway, Gary Allen and Tabitha Eads were each arrested for suspected possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and endangering a child.

Millard George Ferguson and Heather Morrison also were arrested for suspicion of distributing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a firearm. Bradley Johnson was arrested for suspicion of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Arrest reported

Iola police officers were called early Saturday morning to Pour Choices, in the 100 block of East Jackson Avenue, after a subject was spotted brandishing a firearm inside the bar.

Officers later located and arrested German Garcia of Edinburg, Texas, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.