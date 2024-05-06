Prairie Rose 4-H hears program on tigers

The Prairie Rose 4-H club was called to order on May 5 by President Sophia Heim. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge were led by the Cloverbuds.

Roll call was “What are you looking forward to the most this summer?” It was answered by 12 members, three Cloverbuds and two leaders.

Kason Botts read the minutes of the last meeting.

4-H Leaders reported the fair board is looking for 10 sponsors for fair project awards.

Recreation leaders Lucas Owens and Doug Dix led the club in a game of “Simon Says.”

Vice President Kooper Welch led the program. Rynlea Heins gave a talk on Tasmanian Tigers.

— Reporter Lucas Owens