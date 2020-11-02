She’s embraced sobriety. Now what?

Dear Carolyn: I’m a late-40s professional woman with a drinking problem. I keep a job and have a successful career and happy family, but I drink too much and have for some time. Corona lockdown really made things worse. I struggled with quitting and with shame, and I’m now 23 days sober.

Carolyn Hax Courtesy photo

I haven’t told any of my friends or family — except my husband — because of shame, the worry that it will alter all of my relationships, and that certain folks won’t choose to spend time with me anymore. At this point, my plan is to just tell them I’m doing a Sober October and kick the talk down the road a bit.

How do I deal with this? I don’t want to be an object of pity and I don’t want to be a killjoy.