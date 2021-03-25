She’s not sure which family to support

Dear Carolyn: I have no idea what the right decision is here. We’re a family of three adult sisters. My sister “Leah” is estranged from our mom because Mom won’t accept that she’s gay. My other sister, “May,” wants to plan a family trip — post-Covid, of course. We’ve traditionally done these trips every few years, and we meet in a central spot for a few days of fun.

Leah won’t vacation with Mom, which I understand and support. So do I go? I’d like to see Dad and May and the cousins, but, if I go, am I condoning Mom’s behavior? So I skip and hurt May? I’m just not sure what the right thing to do is.

— Just Not Sure