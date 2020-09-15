Menu Search Log in

Stepmother clearly disdains family gatherings

Have you ever just asked her: “You look miserable. Is there anything anyone can do for you?” If not cheerfully, then at least in something resembling an upbeat tone.

By

Community

September 15, 2020 - 10:20 AM

Dear Carolyn: My parents divorced when I was a toddler. Growing up, birthdays were huge for my sibling and me because they were one of few times all year that we got to hang out with both of our parents at once.

Later, when my dad remarried and had another child, they were even more important as a reminder that we mattered to him. 

However, my stepmother was always a huge downer about this.

Related
June 1, 2020
April 21, 2020
March 3, 2020
February 14, 2020
Trending