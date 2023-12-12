Teachers learn history of Gideon International

Allen County Area Retired School Personnel met Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Vice President Kathy Clemans presided over the meeting with nine members in attendance. Treasurer Sharon Grisier reported she was successful in securing a $100 grant for the group.

Linda Brocker gave an update on the status of purchasing a flag and pole.

Arvin Clemans presented the program on Gideon International. They have determined their greatest need is for people to hear the truth of the Gospel, Clemans said. Members travel the world placing Bibles in various venues such as hotels, medical offices, schools, military vases and jails. Arvin specifically spoke about the students in Indonesia, Rwanda, and India using a slideshow presentation.

The group’s next meeting is Feb. 7.