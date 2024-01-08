 | Mon, Jan 08, 2024
The benefits of pasteurization

It is the pasteurization of milk that allows it to be safely consumed by anyone, far from the farm.  Without it, we could be at risk of getting sick from bad milk.

January 8, 2024

Without pasteurization, we might not all be able to enjoy the nutritional benefits of milk, helpful for our bones and overall health. Register file photo

My father-in-law is a farmer. He grew up on the family farm in southwest Minnesota, where his dad grew up, too. Blessed by fertile soil, the farm has provided for the family for several generations.

It is invaluable for my children to experience the farm, see the crops grow, help with animals, and learn about the cycles of life on the farm.

The farm no longer has cows, but it did at one time. My father-in-law used to milk cows. He remembers they had a pasteurizer. His mother would pour in raw milk. The cream rose to the top, and the milk would have chunks of fat and protein in it, from curdling. He remembers thinking how lucky the townsfolk were, having cartons of smooth milk, without the chunks. 

