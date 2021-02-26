Their division of labor needs work

Dear Carolyn: My sweet husband loves to cook. The problem is that nine times out of 10, what he has prepared is practically inedible. Then, owing to the whoever-cooks-doesn’t-clean-up rule, I’m left with a tremendous mess to deal with. It takes me the better part of an hour to load the dishwasher, hand-wash piles of other dishes, clean the counters and cooktop, and tidy the floor.

I know, I know. A husband who cooks for me every night? Aren’t I lucky? And I am! He’s an loving and caring soul who is easily hurt.

How do I gently tell him I’d like this routine to change? I’ve tried suggesting we take turns making dinner, but he insists it’s his passion. He knows the food he prepares isn’t great but chalks it up to a learning experience. He carefully adds recipes to a binder he keeps while I am horrified he’d ever make some of these dishes again.