Today in history

Today is Monday, Nov. 23, the 328th day of 2020. There are 38 days left in the year.

November 23, 2020 - 9:09 AM

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 23, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

