Woman fears leaving fiance was a mistake

"Fear is an idiot. It makes rash and expedient choices for us that we come to regret when we start feeling secure again and the sense of danger passes."

October 5, 2020 - 8:10 AM

Dear Carolyn: Two years ago I left my fiance, who I’d been with for four years. I was 27, had developed strong feelings for someone else and was scared I was doing the wrong thing. He was and remains to this day the best person I’ve ever met, and I’m not sure why I couldn’t love him all the way. We didn’t have the strongest sexual chemistry, but couldn’t I have managed that? He was loving and supportive and my best friend.

I recently asked him if he’d consider dating again, and he said he’s moved on and is happier now.

Is this a sign that breaking up was actually the right thing to do? Or did I make a huge, life-altering mistake? I’m scared, single, uncertain of the future and sad.

