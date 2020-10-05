Woman fears leaving fiance was a mistake

Dear Carolyn: Two years ago I left my fiance, who I’d been with for four years. I was 27, had developed strong feelings for someone else and was scared I was doing the wrong thing. He was and remains to this day the best person I’ve ever met, and I’m not sure why I couldn’t love him all the way. We didn’t have the strongest sexual chemistry, but couldn’t I have managed that? He was loving and supportive and my best friend.

I recently asked him if he’d consider dating again, and he said he’s moved on and is happier now.

Is this a sign that breaking up was actually the right thing to do? Or did I make a huge, life-altering mistake? I’m scared, single, uncertain of the future and sad.