“For me, everything is art,” said Father David Michael, the new pastor for St. John’s Parish.

Indeed, it’s an approach the 46-year-old takes to life itself, whether it involves the complexities of mission work, cooking or something else altogether.

As he explained, “I write poems. I write songs. I have acted in plays. Later on, I wrote a play and directed it. It was staged in the national theater in my country.”