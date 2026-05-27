Humboldt’s Connor Newman is state champion

WINFIELD — Humboldt’s Connor Newman is the 2026 2A Kansas State Golf champion.

He finished Wednesday’s second round with a score of 73, shooting a 38 on the first nine holes and a 35 on the second, bringing his total score to 144, five strokes ahead of Cair Paravel’s Caleb Cleverdon.

A sophomore, Newman has now taken first and second place in the state golf tournament in his first two years of high school.

He wrapped up Tuesday’s play with a 71, one stroke under the par 72 Quail Ridge Golf Course.

Hot off taking the regional title in Pittsburg last week, Newman kept his momentum heading into the opening round of the state tournament. He tore his way through the course with five birdies, including three on the front nine.

Newman shot a 35 on the front nine and a 36 on the back to card a 71.