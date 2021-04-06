 | Tue, Apr 06, 2021
ACC Youth Theater auditions begin soon

High school students and young adults can audition next week for the Allen Summer Youth Theatre production of “Tammy: A Coming of Age Story About a Girl Who is Part T-rex.”

April 6, 2021 - 8:03 AM

The production is available to students who will be high school freshmen next fall, through the age of 21. Auditions are from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Allen Community College Theatre. Email belt@allencc.edu if you are unable to attend on this date.

Rehearsals will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 1-17 at the ACC Theatre.

