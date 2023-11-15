Airport plan needs archeological study first

In the latest twist to infrastructure projects at the Allen County Regional Airport, commissioners learned they’ll need to conduct an archeological survey before they can start work.

The county plans to install water and sewer lines to the airport as part of an infrastructure project that could eventually encourage development of an industrial park.

The sewer line project will mostly follow Minnesota Road from the airport to the City of Iola’s sewage plant. Starting near the Gates manufacturing plant, lines could go one of three ways.