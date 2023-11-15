 | Wed, Nov 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Airport plan needs archeological study first

Allen County Commissioners learned the state will require an archeological study before work can begin on a sewer line improvement project to connect the airport to the City of Iola's system. It's the latest blow to the project, as costs for part of the project came in much higher than expected.

By

News

November 15, 2023 - 3:32 PM

The map above shows the planned route of sewer lines to connect the Allen County Regional Airport (bottom right) to the City of Iola's sewage plant (upper left). Courtesy photo

In the latest twist to infrastructure projects at the Allen County Regional Airport, commissioners learned they’ll need to conduct an archeological survey before they can start work.

The county plans to install water and sewer lines to the airport as part of an infrastructure project that could eventually encourage development of an industrial park. 

The sewer line project will mostly follow Minnesota Road from the airport to the City of Iola’s sewage plant. Starting near the Gates manufacturing plant, lines could go one of three ways. 

Related
March 2, 2022
April 21, 2021
February 27, 2020
August 29, 2018
Most Popular