All treats, no tricks

Bitterly cold temperatures didn’t stop area youth from celebrating Halloween on Tuesday. At Iola Elementary School, students paraded to the delight of a large crowd of parents, grandparents and others. The Iola Area Chamber of Commerce brought more than three dozen decorated vehicles and stations for the annual Trunk or Treat event on the downtown square.

Jace Clarke tries to control his T-rex while marching in the Iola Elementary School Halloween parade on Tuesday. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Theodore Bolling, left, and Liam Lehman Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Katurah Joseph is Wonder Woman. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register A slew of Spidermen are on the lookout for any troublemakers at the elementary school parade. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Batman’s identity is a secret. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Charlotte Cavanaugh Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Tammy Spillman, left, serves up a witch’s brew (a.k.a hot apple cider) at a booth in front of Derryberry Breadery during the Trunk or Treat event. Hayley Derryberry is to her right. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register 9 photos

Check out our galleries here to view dozens of photos of all the costumes and activities. You can also order prints of your favorite images.