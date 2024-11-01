 | Fri, Nov 01, 2024
Halloween happenings

Iola youngsters found plenty of treats around town for Halloween.

November 1, 2024 - 3:02 PM

Grayson Hutton, dressed as a dragon, gets a piece of candy. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola celebrated Halloween Thursday with variety of activities. Throngs of youngsters flocked to Iola’s Riverside Park for the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Trunk or Treat, the first time the event has been held at the park. Students took part in a costume parade at Iola Elementary School. Iola High School’s FFA chapter hosted their inaugural Pet N Treat session for Halloween Thursday evening, in which youngsters were given candy, and then allowed to visit various pets and farm animals the high-schoolers put on display.

Zoe Ray is dressed as a witch. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Titus Klaassen rides a dinosaur, followed by Eli Krumm as a shark Photo by Vickie Moss
Baseball player is Croghan Endicott, Soldier- James Daniels, Dog walker- Marin Coffield, Taylor Swift- Monroe Ashmore Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Ivan Franklin is Luigi. Sonic is Jordan Frishman. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Matrim Olson as Alexander Hamilton.
Cowgirl Harleigh Patterson takes off, followed by Squishmello Ian Cole. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Iola High School’s FFA members Brooklyn Holloway, from left, and Dally Curry show off Holloway’s dog, Copper, to River Kinzle, foreground, and his sister, Rowyn at the inaugural Pet N Treat session for Halloween Thursday evening. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Waypoint Church’s Travis Baughn, left, hands out candy to youngsters. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Jasper Callahan, dressed as a dinosaur, gets a treat from April Kroenke’s setup. Photo by Richard Luken
