Halloween happenings

Iola celebrated Halloween Thursday with variety of activities. Throngs of youngsters flocked to Iola’s Riverside Park for the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Trunk or Treat, the first time the event has been held at the park. Students took part in a costume parade at Iola Elementary School. Iola High School’s FFA chapter hosted their inaugural Pet N Treat session for Halloween Thursday evening, in which youngsters were given candy, and then allowed to visit various pets and farm animals the high-schoolers put on display.



