 | Thu, Nov 30, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Allen will switch to 4-day schedule

Allen Community College will switch to a four-day week next fall, with classes on Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday. The hope is to attract more students, as a survey shows more than 70% of students and faculty prefer the shorter week.

By

News

November 30, 2023 - 2:54 PM

In hopes of attracting more students, Allen Community College will switch to a four-day week next fall.

A survey given to students and faculty showed more than 70% wanted a four-day schedule. Students, both online and on campus, voted with about 70% in favor. Faculty showed more support, with 88% voting for the shorter week.

Kara Wheeler, vice president of academic affairs, said she spoke with officials at other colleges that have made a change to a four-day schedule. Students prefer it, and colleges use it as a recruiting tool.

Related
March 10, 2022
December 7, 2021
September 22, 2020
August 13, 2020
Most Popular