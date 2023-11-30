Allen will switch to 4-day schedule

In hopes of attracting more students, Allen Community College will switch to a four-day week next fall.

A survey given to students and faculty showed more than 70% wanted a four-day schedule. Students, both online and on campus, voted with about 70% in favor. Faculty showed more support, with 88% voting for the shorter week.

Kara Wheeler, vice president of academic affairs, said she spoke with officials at other colleges that have made a change to a four-day schedule. Students prefer it, and colleges use it as a recruiting tool.