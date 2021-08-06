 | Fri, Aug 06, 2021
America is dangerously divided over vaccines

Geographical and political fault-lines have caused a similar divide over the COVID-19 vaccine ... with deadly results.

August 6, 2021 - 1:41 PM

Volunteers and staffers knock on a door during an outreach effort to inform residents about a scheduled COVID-19 vaccination event, on June 30, 2021, in Birmingham, Alabama. (Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

HEFLIN, Ala. — Peyton Thetford straddles two Americas.

Inside the intensive care unit at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, the 27-year-old nurse has witnessed a dramatic uptick in new COVID-19 patients struggling to breathe. But after grueling 12-hour shifts — moving patients from their backs to their stomachs and then turning them onto their sides every two hours to keep their oxygen levels up — he leaves the hospital and sees hardly anyone wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

“It’s kind of like the movie ‘Groundhog Day,’ where you wake up and everything’s the exact same and you can’t do anything to change it,” he said. “You’re just coming to work and watching people die.”

