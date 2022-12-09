Auto repair program in search of vehicles

Does your car need to be repaired?
The Regional Rural Technical Center’s new automotive technician program needs cars.
And because the center doesn’t charge for labor, it could be quite a bargain.
The catch, of course, is that the repairs may take some time. Students are limited on how much time they can devote to the task.
All work is done under the supervision of certified instructors.
“Students can only work in the shop for an hour or two at a time,” instructor George Shove said. “We’re a learning environment, so one of the things we have to stress to our customers is what could be a one-hour job at an independent shop might take us two weeks.”
The shop charges only for parts, with a little markup to cover other costs. All repairs are supervised, and Shove promises the instructors will make sure students deliver quality repairs.
Students are currently able to do anything from oil changes to a complete engine overhaul.
For more information, call Don Hatch at 620-343-4724 or email [email protected]
