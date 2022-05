Sage Barney was offered a choice not often afforded to high-schoolers her age.

See, her family had been living in Michigan, but moved to her grandparents’ house in LaHarpe in the fall of 2020, when schools there announced they’d remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By last fall, the worst of the pandemic had passed. Her high school in Chelsea, on the outskirts of Ann Arbor, had reopened its doors.