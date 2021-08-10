Bayer loses third appeal on Roundup case

Bayer AG’s Roundup woes deepened as it lost another appeal of a jury verdict finding its weed killer causes cancer, the company’s third consecutive appeals court loss of the cases that have gone to trial.

A California appeals court in San Francisco refused to overturn the 2019 verdict in which a jury awarded more than $2 billion to a couple who claimed they fell ill after using the herbicide for more than three decades.

The appeals court left intact the trial judge’s decision to reduce the award to $86.7 million.