 | Tue, Aug 10, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Bayer loses third appeal on Roundup case

Bayer AG’s Roundup woes deepened as it lost another appeal of a jury verdict finding its weed killer causes cancer.

By

News

August 10, 2021 - 7:51 AM

Bayer AG’s Roundup woes deepened as it lost another appeal of a jury verdict finding its weed killer causes cancer, the company’s third consecutive appeals court loss of the cases that have gone to trial.

A California appeals court in San Francisco refused to overturn the 2019 verdict in which a jury awarded more than $2 billion to a couple who claimed they fell ill after using the herbicide for more than three decades. 

The appeals court left intact the trial judge’s decision to reduce the award to $86.7 million.

Related
April 22, 2020
July 26, 2019
June 17, 2019
March 20, 2019
Most Popular