 | Thu, Sep 21, 2023
Behind UN speechmaking: Is the world governable?

At the United Nations, country leaders have plenty to say. But can they really work together for the greater good?

By

News

September 21, 2023 - 2:47 PM

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the United Nations Sustainable Development Forum, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Photo by AP Photo/Richard Drew

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Work together. Go it alone. The apocalypse is at hand. But the future can be bright. The squabbles never cease, yet here are human beings from all across the world — hashing out conflicts with words and processes, convening under one roof, trying to write the next chapter of a common dream.

At the United Nations, “multilateralism” is always the goal. Yet so is the quest for a coherent storyline that unites all 193 member states and their ideas. Those two holy grails often find themselves at odds when leaders gather each September at the United Nations — a construct whose very name can be a two-word contradiction.

You hear a lot about “the narrative” these days in politics (and everywhere else). It’s a way to punch through the static and make sure people are absorbing your message — and, ultimately, doing what you want them to do. But how to establish a coherent storyline when the very notion of many nations with many voices is baked into the pie to begin with?

