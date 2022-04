Dr. Frank Perez, director of bands and associate professor of music at Baker University in Baldwin City, directed the Three Rivers League Junior High Mass Band at Marmaton Valley on Thursday. He offered a music clinic to students from seven schools, including Marmaton Valley, Jayhawk Linn, Southeast, Westphalia, Uniontown, Pleasanton and Yates Center. Then, students performed a concert to showcase what they learned.

The Three Rivers League Junior High Mass Band performs at Marmaton Valley on Thursday. Photo by Vickie Moss