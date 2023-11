Friday nights in the fall usually meant plenty of football fireworks in the Three Rivers League.

Marmaton Valley and Crest high schools earned plenty of recognition for their work on the gridiron this fall, raking in multiple postseason honors.

Leading the charge was Marmaton Valley junior quarterback Brayden Lawson, who was named All-District Offensive MVP, first team unanimous All-Three Rivers League as quarterback, and All-League first team on the defensive line.