Bill would limit private property surveillance

TOPEKA — A Republican member of the Kansas House is pushing to strip the right of certain government agencies to surveil private property without the landowner’s consent.

The bill, proposed by Rep. Ken Corbet, R-Topeka, would make it illegal for any employee of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism or a county weed supervisor to conduct surveillance on private property without a warrant. Surveillance can mean either a physical or electronic presence to collect information for enforcement of Kansas laws.

The bill arose after several constituents called to express concerns about KDWPT being able to come onto their private property and install surveillance, Corbet said.