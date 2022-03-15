Bowlus gets ready for a post-COVID season

As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, ticket sales at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center are going back up.

Bowlus Director Dan Kays gave the good news update on Monday to USD 257 board members, who also oversee the Bowlus. The school board traditionally meets at the Bowlus once a year, giving members an opportunity to learn the latest updates at the facility and check in with commission members and the Friends of the Bowlus board.

Ticket sales so far this year are about $13,000 more than projected, with three shows left in the season.