Impressionist singer coming to Bowlus

Performer Martin Dubé offers a great way to de-stress from life these days.
Dubé, a comedian, impressionist and singer all rolled into one, will perform at 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
It’s the perfect “date night” for the Valentine’s Day weekend, Bowlus director Dan Kays said.
“It’s fun. It’s funny. Come have a great night of music,” Kays said of Dubé’s performance. “During this pandemic, people have been stuck without many opportunities to go out. We have safety protocols in place, so you can take your loved one out for a great show.”
DUBÉ began singing when he was 3 years old. By the end of high school, he had discovered an ability to change his voice and began to do impressions.
“My idol was the singer-impressionist Danny Gans,” Dubé said of the Las Vegas performer who died in 2009.
Dubé can sing in both men and women’s voices. He has mastered more than 400 impressions, including Louis Armstrong, Tina Turner, Billy Joel, Elton John, Melissa Etheridge, Luciano Pavarotti, Frank Sinatra and more. He’s performed around the world.
He told the Register he was asked to be the headliner for the Larry King Heart Foundation and was able to spend a few minutes with King, who recently died.
“That was something very unique. I’ll always be grateful that he chose me to do the show,” Dubé said.
King said of Dubé, “This young impressionist, he is a star. If you see his name in a theater, go see him. He’s a must-see.”
Dubé hails from Canada, where all theaters are still closed because of the pandemic. He’s performed some virtual shows but will return to performing in the U.S.
“What I like about my business is definitely sharing my singing in front of a real crowd. I can’t wait to perform at the Bowlus,” he said.
“My goal is to stop all the problems that we are dealing with nowadays, free their minds, relax, laugh, and put their problems away for one night.”
Dubé’s show sometimes includes a band, but the Bowlus is keeping things simple because of the pandemic.
“For us it was important not to over-produce this show so it could happen,” Kays said. “Especially him coming from Canada, if we had asked for a bigger production we could have lost it.”
AS WITH other shows this year, the Bowlus is limiting ticket sales. Tickets are not available online and can only be purchased by calling the Bowlus at 620-365-4765.
Social distancing and masks are required.
The Bowlus offered its second show of the season, The Hillbenders, this past Saturday.
It was the bluegrass group’s first performance since the pandemic began, and they had just learned future shows were canceled. Because of that, they extended their evening performance at the Bowlus to about two hours.
“They just kept playing. They were having such a great time singing, they didn’t want to stop and the audience didn’t want them to stop,” Kays said.
The pandemic has kept ticket sales lower than expected, Kays said, “but those that are coming are super excited.”
The Hillbenders drew fans from the Kansas City area, who were impressed by the facility, Kays said, and were grateful to watch a live performance at this time.
“I’m counting our blessings that we have the support and the courage to give these artists a place to do what they’re supposed to do, which is perform live,” Kays said.