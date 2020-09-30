Case of log-riding bandit nears end

An Iola man is expected to be sentenced Monday for robbing a payday loan business at gunpoint in August of 2019. He evaded authorities by jumping into the Neosho River and floating away on a log, before turning himself in a week later.

Aaron Hutton agreed to a plea bargain Sept. 1.

Hutton is expected to receive a prison sentence of 102 months, or about eight and a half years, with credit for the time he’s already served in Allen County Jail, according to the terms of the agreement. The judge is not required to abide by the agreement, but in most cases will do so.