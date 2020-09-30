Menu Search Log in

Case of log-riding bandit nears end

An Iola man is expected to be sent to prison for robbing a payday loan business at gunpoint, then fleeing authorities by jumping into the Neosho River and floating away while holding onto a log.

By

News

September 30, 2020 - 10:01 AM

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper watches the Neosho River from the Marsh Arch Bridge just east of Humboldt, during a search for a suspect from an armed robbery in Iola. PHOTO BY PAIGE OLSON

An Iola man is expected to be sentenced Monday for robbing a payday loan business at gunpoint in August of 2019. He evaded authorities by jumping into the Neosho River and floating away on a log, before turning himself in a week later.

Aaron Hutton agreed to a plea bargain Sept. 1. 

Hutton is expected to receive a prison sentence of 102 months, or about eight and a half years, with credit for the time he’s already served in Allen County Jail, according to the terms of the agreement. The judge is not required to abide by the agreement, but in most cases will do so.

Related
September 13, 2019
August 29, 2019
August 26, 2019
August 23, 2019
Trending