Census could change how it asks about disabilities

The U.S. Census Bureau wants to change how it asks about disabilities. Advocates are concerned it could artificially reduce their numbers by almost half.

Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson, accompanied by a sign language interpreter, outlines formation of a coalition dedicated to urging more of the 5,100 individuals on the state’s waiting list for intellectual or developmental disability services to open an ABLE savings account that won’t interfere with eligibility for Social Security and Medicaid assistance. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

The U.S. Census Bureau wants to change how it asks people about disabilities, and some advocates are complaining that they were not consulted enough on what amounts to a major overhaul in how disabilities would be defined by the federal government.

Disability advocates say the change would artificially reduce their numbers by almost half. At stake are not only whether people with disabilities get vital resources for housing, schools or program benefits but whether people with disabilities are counted accurately in the first place, experts said.

Some also question the timing of the change, which comes just as more people are living with new, long-term conditions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

