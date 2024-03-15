Chamber recognizes businesses

With a change of venue from previous years, the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner Thursday night in the community building at Riverside Park. The gymnasium was packed with approximately 160 guests. The evening served as an opportunity for fellowship among Chamber members and celebrating outstanding community achievements.

Four awards were presented to area businesses in recognition of their services to the community. Each award recipient was chosen by fellow chamber members.

The Mildred Store won the Community Support Champion award. It is given to the business that displays outstanding loyalty, support, dedication, and contributions to the community.