 | Fri, Mar 15, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Chamber recognizes businesses

Area businesses receive awards at the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner Thursday night.

By

News

March 15, 2024 - 3:30 PM

Landmark Bank was named Business of the Year at the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Thursday evening. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

With a change of venue from previous years, the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner Thursday night in the community building at Riverside Park. The gymnasium was packed with approximately 160 guests. The evening served as an opportunity for fellowship among Chamber members and celebrating outstanding community achievements.

Four awards were presented to area businesses in recognition of their services to the community. Each award recipient was chosen by fellow chamber members.

The Mildred Store won the Community Support Champion award. It is given to the business that displays outstanding loyalty, support, dedication, and contributions to the community.

Related
February 7, 2022
January 14, 2022
August 20, 2021
March 5, 2021
Most Popular