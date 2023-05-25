City approves EMS contract

After a day of “positive” negotiations, Iola and Allen County are on the precipice of a new ambulance agreement.
Iola City Council members agreed to terms Wednesday of a new five-year contract to have Iola continue to provide countywide EMS.
The contract’s provisions were finalized in a private negotiating session earlier in the day during a special Allen County Commission meeting. The contract now goes back to county commissioners for their endorsement.
“It’s in their hands now,” Iola Mayor Steve French said after Wednesday’s 5-1 City Council vote in favor of the contract.
The city’s special meeting capped a busy day for negotiators, including French, Allen County EMS Director Michael Burnett and Iola Fire Chief Corey Isbell, who huddled privately with county commissioners Wednesday morning, and again in the evening with the City Council.
Among the contract’s terms:
ALS-level services
The city agreed to provide two ambulances staffed with Advanced Life Support (ALS) certified staff. In a previous proposal, the city proposed a lesser level, Basic Life Support. The county wanted ALS.
Transfers
Transfers to out-of-county hospitals and treatment centers has been a significant issue in recent months. A contract proposal from AMR, American Medical Response, did not include transfers at all, with officials saying it could be addressed later if staffing were available.
City leaders also objected to the county’s transfer requirements; the current contract calls for two ambulances to be available at a time for transfers, which exacerbates a staffing problem. The new contract reduces that requirement to one ambulance being available for transfers and gives the Fire/EMS department the right to turn down transfers if staff is not available.
Equipment
The county owns vehicles, equipment and at least three adequate facilities. The county will maintain each station and provide utilities, as well as upgrade and replace assets on a reasonable basis. The city will staff the units and do preventative maintenance on vehicles (such as oil changes).
Cost
The annual cost is $1,945,250 and will increase each year based on the consumer price index. The county will continue to receive insurance reimbursements, something they would not have under the AMR contract. Last year, the county brought in more than $800,000, including revenue for transfers.
Reporting
The Iola fire chief or EMS director will attend bi-monthly county commission meetings and provide a quarterly report. Commissioners previously complained about a lack of communication and updates from the city.
THE AMBULANCE service has been an occasionally volatile issue between Iola and Allen County for years.
In the first half of the 20th century, ambulance service in Allen County came primarily from local funeral homes until Iola started up its own service in 1967.
Then, in 1970, the Allen County Emergency Medical Service was formed, creating a unique partnership in which the county was responsible for EMS, with ambulances in Iola being run by Iola firefighters in exchange for an annual subsidy.
A split occurred in 2009 after county commissioners announced their intentions to assume all EMS responsibilities for the county. In response, the Iola officials started up a city-only ambulance service.
Wary of the costs of running duplicated services, including having ambulance stations just a few blocks from each other, the two sides reached agreement on a contract in 2012 in which Iola oversaw countywide EMS, a system that’s been in place since 2013.
The original contract was scheduled to expire at the end of 2020, but was extended a year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Then, in 2021, the county notified the city it was going to negotiate solely with AMR.
But the city’s response, to return to a city-only ambulance service, put an abrupt halt to the county-AMR talks after Iola firefighters pledged to remain with the city.
A new deal with the city and county took effect in 2022.
But the Iola City Council quickly soured on the deal because of a “critical” manpower shortage, coupled with inflation and other costs far exceeding what the county had agreed to pay.
That led to the Jan. 23 decision by the City Council to vote to end the EMS contract, effective Aug. 1, with the hopes of negotiating a new deal.
The county, instead, voted in favor of a contract with AMR, but did not sign it.
The proposed AMR deal would have cost the county less in subsidies — $1.8 million vs. the $1.945 million — but also would have meant Allen County no longer received any revenue from the service, with all of that income going to AMR.
In addition, the AMR deal carried no provision for out-of-county transfers.
On May 9, county commissioners said they were returning to the bargaining table with Iola, culminating in Wednesday’s special meeting.
Voting in favor of the contract were City Council members Mark Peters, Kim Peterson, Joelle Shallah, Carl Slaugh and Joel Wicoff. Councilman Nickolas Kinder was opposed. Members Josiah D’Albini and Nich Lohman were absent.
