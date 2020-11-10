Menu Search Log in

City expects $13M for 54 rebuild

Rebuilding U.S. 54 through Iola could be costly, as city considers whether to keep it a 4-lane corridor or 3-lane roadway. Respondents to a survey and open house said their priority is safety.

November 10, 2020

Iola City Council members must tackle a full rebuild of U.S. 54 through the heart of Iola within the next five years, City Administrator Sid Fleming says.

Rebuilding U.S. 54 through Iola could cost as much as $13 million.

Iola City Council members took their first extensive look Monday at what may be involved in rebuilding the road, if and when that project occurs in a few years.

On hand for Monday’s meeting was Jacob Dieter, a project designer with Burns and McDonnell, which recently completed a 260-page corridor improvement study.

