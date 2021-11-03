City, school board election results announced

The Iola City Council and school board will have some new faces in January, as voters made their choices Tuesday and ousted two incumbent Council members.
Meanwhile, a race for Humboldt mayor is too close to call, with Mayor Nobby Davis leading challenger Cynthia Hollinsworth by just six votes but with six provisional ballots left to be counted at next week’s canvass.
Three newcomers were elected to the Iola school board.
Humboldt voters ousted an incumbent school board member but kept another, and added two new representatives.
Iola Council
Challengers defeated incumbents in two Council races, while another easily fended off his competitor.
Joel Wicoff, a former Council member and mayor hoping to return to city service, defeated incumbent Ron Ballard, 102 to 57.
Newcomer Nicholas Lohman, a local pharmacist, defeated incumbent Eugene Myrick, 73 to 55.
Incumbent Mark Peters will keep his seat, holding off a challenge from Joshua McArdle by a vote of 78 to 28.
Another new face will be added to the council, as Josiah D’Albini was uncontested and received 75 votes. Council member Steve French will move to the mayor’s seat, with 439 votes.
USD 257
Three school board seats were up for grabs, as incumbents Nancy Toland, Jerad Larkey and Jennifer Coltrane chose not to file for re-election.
Four people ran for the seats.
The three top vote-getters were John Wilson, 490; Mandey Coltrane, 477; and Robin Griffin-Lohman, 446. They’ll fill the positions.
Sofie Alexander also ran, with 329 votes.
USD 258
The Humboldt school board also had four people vying for three seats. Incumbent Kevin Heisler received the fewest votes, 240, and lost his seat.
Winning the positions were incumbent Nathan Ellison, 301; and newcomers Joyce Allen, 293; and Ashley Johnson, 284.
Southwind Extension District Board Member
The Extension district was another race where four people competed for three seats.
Taking the posts will be Carol Crawford, 660; Miles Mentzer, 654; and George Covey, 503.
Jim Smart also ran, 428.
