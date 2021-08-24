City vows to keep its own EMS

Iola plans to go it alone.

City council members gave their full-throated support Monday night to protecting the jobs of Iola firefighters by creating a stand-alone ambulance service within city limits. The decision comes in response to Allen County commissioners ending a contract with Iola for EMS.

The decision returns to a system used from 2009 to 2013, which was criticized for its duplication of services — two ambulance barns were three blocks from each other — as well as saddling Iola residents with the costs of supporting two ambulance services, the city’s and the county’s.