 | Tue, Aug 24, 2021
Menu Search Log in

City vows to keep its own EMS

Iola Council members want to return to a system used from 2009 to 2013, when it had dual ambulance services for both the city and county. The county voted to pursue a contract with American Medical Response, leaving the city to decide whether to join or go it alone.

By

News

August 24, 2021 - 10:21 AM

Iola plans to go it alone.

City council members gave their full-throated support Monday night to protecting the jobs of Iola firefighters by creating a stand-alone ambulance service within city limits. The decision comes in response to Allen County commissioners ending a contract with Iola for EMS. 

The decision returns to a system used from 2009 to 2013, which was criticized for its duplication of services — two ambulance barns were three blocks from each other — as well as saddling Iola residents with the costs of supporting two ambulance services, the city’s and the county’s.

Related
August 20, 2021
August 18, 2021
August 13, 2014
September 24, 2013
Most Popular