City wraps up budget matters

A few budget matters will be on the city’s plate to wrap up 2020’s business.
Iola City Council members discussed items Monday, including year-end budget transfers for the library, industrial and major projects (sales tax) funds.
The Council scheduled a Dec. 14 budget hearing to set year-end transfers necessary to balance the city’s books by year’s end.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives