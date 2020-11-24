Menu Search Log in

City wraps up budget matters

Iola City Council increased their budget authority to support Allen County Regional Hospital to reflect additional sales tax revenue. This is the last year the city is supporting the hospital with sales taxes.

November 24, 2020 - 9:25 AM

A few budget matters will be on the city’s plate to wrap up 2020’s business.

Iola City Council members discussed items Monday, including year-end budget transfers for the library, industrial and major projects (sales tax) funds.

The Council scheduled a Dec. 14 budget hearing to set year-end transfers necessary to balance the city’s books by year’s end.

