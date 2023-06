On a Wednesday morning at Grow at Eden child care center in Parsons, a little girl around the age of 2 tapped on a large window that separates her classroom from a conference room that doubles as an office.

Owner Kandy Rushing and program director Laurie Griffon stopped mid-conversation, and turned to wave and smile at the girl.

Windows between some classrooms make it easy for teachers and staff to check in on each other in case someone needs help.