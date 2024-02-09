Council to address recycling

A discussion concerning community recycling options that began at the Jan. 22 Iola City Council meeting will continue Monday evening.

At the January meeting, council members agreed that the best option was to “start small.” They tasked city administration with investigating options such as roll-off containers, rather than starting a new recycling utility effort with curbside pickup.

City officials will present the council a proposed drop-off recycling program at Monday’s meeting. The program consists of four roll-off containers for plastics, cardboard, glass, and aluminum. The containers would be placed within city limits at a singular “to-be-determined” location.