 | Fri, Feb 09, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Council to address recycling

City officials will present drop-off recycling program proposal to the Iola City Council Monday evening.

By

News

February 9, 2024 - 3:53 PM

After conducting research following the Jan. 22 council meeting, Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock will present a drop-off recycling program proposal for consideration Monday evening. Register file photo

A discussion concerning community recycling options that began at the Jan. 22 Iola City Council meeting will continue Monday evening.

At the January meeting, council members agreed that the best option was to “start small.” They tasked city administration with investigating options such as roll-off containers, rather than starting a new recycling utility effort with curbside pickup.

City officials will present the council a proposed drop-off recycling program at Monday’s meeting. The program consists of four roll-off containers for plastics, cardboard, glass, and aluminum. The containers would be placed within city limits at a singular “to-be-determined” location.

Related
January 23, 2024
December 17, 2021
January 14, 2020
September 12, 2017
Most Popular