Recycling costs concern Council

Cost was the main concern among Iola Council members with a proposed drop-off recycling program presented Monday. The evening’s discussion was the second of its kind since the Council has decided to offer a recycling program in some form to the community. Council members agree the need is there, but they are not willing to raise utility fees if necessary to accommodate a program.

The Council initially discussed offering curbside pickup and constructing a recycling facility at the Jan. 22 meeting but balked at the projected investment of $585,000.

Tasked to research other alternatives, City Administrator Matt Rehder presented a new drop-off recycling proposal Monday.