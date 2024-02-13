 | Tue, Feb 13, 2024
Recycling costs concern Council

Iola Council members plan to continue to research recycling options. They agree the city should offer some sort of recycling program but are concerned about costs.

February 13, 2024 - 3:45 PM

Iola City Council members Kim Peterson, Joelle Shallah, and Mayor Steve French discuss the proposed drop-off recycling program during Monday evening’s meeting. The cost was the main concern for council members who do not want to implement additional fees. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Cost was the main concern among Iola Council members with a proposed drop-off recycling program presented Monday. The evening’s discussion was the second of its kind since the Council has decided to offer a recycling program in some form to the community. Council members agree the need is there, but they are not willing to raise utility fees if necessary to accommodate a program.

The Council initially discussed offering curbside pickup and constructing a recycling facility at the Jan. 22 meeting but balked at the projected investment of $585,000. 

Tasked to research other alternatives, City Administrator Matt Rehder presented a new drop-off recycling proposal Monday.

