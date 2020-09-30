County COVID cases up by 27

Allen County reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases this past week with 27, a sharp increase from the previous week, which had just three new cases and the county’s first death.
The county’s total cases now sit at 82, up from 57 last week.
The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments reported the updated numbers Tuesday, but director Rebecca Johnson said she had no comment as to the reason for the increase. She would not say if the county had increased its testing efforts, or if the increase was related to an event or a cluster of related cases.
The four other counties in the health department group also reported increases, but to a lesser degree.
Anderson County reported nine new cases for a total of 85.
Bourbon County reported 26 new cases for a total of 194. Three people have died from COVID-19 in Bourbon County.
Woodson County reported three new cases for a total of 20.
As a state, Kansas reported on Monday a seven-day record for new coronavirus cases, with 16% of the tests for the virus during that period coming back positive.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Kansas had 2,037 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases since Friday, an increase of 3.6% to make the total 58,629 since the pandemic reached the state in early March. Kansas had an average of 667 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, or 7% higher than the previous record of 622 for the seven days ending Wednesday.
The state also reported five new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the pandemic total to 637. Deaths continued to represent about 1.1% of the total cases.
The world death toll from the coronavirus has exceeded 1 million over the course of 10 months.
More than 5,000 people die every day, on average. Ten countries account for 70% of the deaths, led by the United States, which has more than 20% of all global deaths. Brazil, India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom round off the top five.