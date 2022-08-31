County saves big with health programs

Allen County is on track for significantly lower health care costs this year, thanks to recent programs to encourage wellness and allow employees to take a more active role in managing their prescriptions.

Commissioners heard an update on the county’s health insurance policy from representatives from Bukaty Companies, a Kansas City employee benefits and insurance brokerage firm, on Tuesday.

The county is on track to spend roughly $869,000 on health insurance this year, the lowest since 2017-18, averaging $732 per employee, per month.