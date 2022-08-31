 | Wed, Aug 31, 2022
Menu Search Log in

County saves big with health programs

Allen County is likely to pay significantly less in health insurance costs this year, partly thanks to wellness programs that allow employees to take a more active role Lin managing health and prescriptions.

By

News

August 31, 2022 - 1:50 PM

Joe Holdenried, representing Bukaty Insurance of Kansas City, talks to Allen County Commissioners about savings from the county’s insurance policies. Phil Drescher, in back, is retiring as the county’s consultant from Bukaty. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen County is on track for significantly lower health care costs this year, thanks to recent programs to encourage wellness and allow employees to take a more active role in managing their prescriptions. 

Commissioners heard an update on the county’s health insurance policy from representatives from Bukaty Companies, a Kansas City employee benefits and insurance brokerage firm, on Tuesday. 

The county is on track to spend roughly $869,000 on health insurance this year, the lowest since 2017-18, averaging  $732 per employee, per month.

Related
August 16, 2022
August 11, 2022
July 22, 2022
February 16, 2022
Most Popular