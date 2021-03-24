Couple arrested in LaHarpe

LAHARPE — A man and woman were arrested for drug and child endangerment charges after Allen County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of South Broadway Street.

Timothy and Bridget Best were arrested for suspicion of possessing marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, as well as four counts of child endangerment.

Four children were in the residence when the search warrant was executed. Sheriff Bryan Murphy said the residence may also have been used as an unlicensed daycare facility.