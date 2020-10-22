LaHarpe man arrested

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant late Thursday evening at a residence south of LaHarpe, which led to the arrest of a LaHarpe man.

Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by a Humboldt police officer, removed multiple baggies of what they believed to be marijuana along with items of suspected drug paraphernalia from the property at 1166 2600 St.

Nathaniel C. Streeter, 22, was taken into custody and booked into the Allen County Jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

