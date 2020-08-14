COVID by the numbers

Allen County’s number of COVID-19 cases has jumped to 22, up from 17, in the past week, according to Friday’s report by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The state tally has risen from 30,638 to 33,885, and an additional 22 deaths, bringing the total to 402.
Nationwide, more than 5.27 million cases have been confirmed and 167,000 deaths. In Friday’s tally, almost 53,000 Americans had contracted the virus in a day’s time. The United States is averaging 1,000 deaths a day to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Florida and Georgia remain the current hot spots.
Five steps can help prevent the spread of the virus according to the Centers for Disease and Control.
* Wear a face mask;
* Wash your hands as often as possible;
* Avoid crowds;
* Practice social distancing wherever you are, and
* Go outside as often as possible.