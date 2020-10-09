COVID cases up

Kansas reported an increase of 1,855 positive cases of COVID-19 and an additional 40 deaths from Wednesday to Friday, according to a report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Allen Community College is listed as a cluster site, with 16 reported cases in the last 14 days. Pittsburg State University is also listed as a cluster site with five current cases.
