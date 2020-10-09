Menu Search Log in

COVID cases up

State reports an increase of 1,855 cases and 40 deaths in two days. ACC listed as cluster site with 16 cases in two weeks.

By

News

October 9, 2020 - 2:41 PM

Kansas reported an increase of 1,855 positive cases of COVID-19 and an additional 40 deaths from Wednesday to Friday, according to a report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Allen Community College is listed as a cluster site, with 16 reported cases in the last 14 days. Pittsburg State University is also listed as a cluster site with five current cases.  

