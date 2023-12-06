 | Wed, Dec 06, 2023
Crest moves forward with bond project

The Crest school district is seeking bids for a Construction Manager at Risk to oversee its $5.95 million renovation project.

December 6, 2023 - 3:40 PM

Crest USD 479 school board member Nathan Beckmon, at right, speaks with patrons at a community information meeting in September at the Kincaid Community Center regarding a $5.95 million bond project. Register file photo

COLONY — With voter approval of a $5.95 million renovation for the Crest school district in hand, school officials are now deciding who will oversee the project.

The district is seeking proposals for a Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) to oversee construction of a new auxiliary gym, a two-classroom storm shelter, renovations to classroom spaces, renovations to the kitchen and cafeteria, a more secure and handicapped-accessbile entrance and other improvements. 

Walk-through tours scheduled for Dec. 18-19 will allow contractors to see the school and answer questions about the project. Proposals are due by 3 p.m. Dec. 28.

