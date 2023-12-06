Crest moves forward with bond project

COLONY — With voter approval of a $5.95 million renovation for the Crest school district in hand, school officials are now deciding who will oversee the project.

The district is seeking proposals for a Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) to oversee construction of a new auxiliary gym, a two-classroom storm shelter, renovations to classroom spaces, renovations to the kitchen and cafeteria, a more secure and handicapped-accessbile entrance and other improvements.

Walk-through tours scheduled for Dec. 18-19 will allow contractors to see the school and answer questions about the project. Proposals are due by 3 p.m. Dec. 28.